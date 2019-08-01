Traffic Signal Prompts DOT / Mandan Showdown

Mandan – In 2020 the DOT and the city of Mandan will team up on a major traffic signal modernization project.

“The project will consist of concrete pavement repair, traffic signal work, pedestrian crossings, road diets, bob outs, parking, decorative lighting and planters,” said DOT Bismarck Engineer Larry Gangl.

But during a study of the project, it was determined that the signal at Main and 10th Ave NW doesn’t meet traffic volume requirements and needs to be removed.

In fact, KX news read the 28-page report and not only did that signal fail, it didn’t even meet one of a possible 12 requirements needed to keep the signal up.

The study also found the area of the intersection used by the most traffic isn’t even controlled by the signal, but a yield sign instead.

Despite this, Mandan Officials, including engineer Justin Froseth say they don’t want the signal to be removed, safety was a big concern.

“Without any signals, that I think increases the chance of vehicles speeding into town from the west, there is increased risk of higher speeds more often and therefore there is some concern about crash rates increasing,” said Mandan City Engineer Justin Froseth.

But this is where it gets messy, in order to get the federal funding for the project, they have to listen to the DOT, which wants to remove the signal which happens to be on a state-maintained road and replace it with a stop sign.

People KX News talked with gave us mixed reactions on the intersection.

But this is where it gets messy, in order to get the federal funding for the project, they have to listen to the DOT, which wants to remove the signal which happens to be on a state maintained road, and replace it with a four way stop sign.

People I talked with gave me mixed reactions on the intersection.

“It’s a bad bad turn, there it’s really a bad turn and the only alternative I can think of is a four-way stop,” said Zyta Leroy a Mandan Resident.

“It seems like every time you come up to that light it’s red, and then you sit and you wait when nobody’s coming.,” said Selfridge Resident Kelly Kraft.

Even while out getting video for the stroy, one man pulled off the road to voice his displeasure about the signals to KX News…

“That’s a safety device, why deactivate it, if it’s working leave it alone, right?!”

The signals were covered up May 20th and will remain that way for 90 days, or until August 18th, as the DOT is currently testing how the removal of the signal will impact traffic flows.

“You can put things down on paper and you think it’s gonna work a certain way, and maybe sometimes it don’t so that’s why there is this trial run when we’re removing traffic signals and we’ve done this before, this is not something that’s new to the DOT, it’s actually a required process of us, we’ve done it in other cities” Said Gangl

After that happens the removal of the signals may finally get the green light.