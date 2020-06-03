Trailer chains and wild fires

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

The fire index for the state is pretty low right now, but a blaze could start at any time.

Though it may not be a big concern here compared to states with a more dryer climate. Trailer chains not properly attached can cause a grass or wildfire. If you attach chains to your vehicle incorrectly they could drag on the pavement and cause sparks. Dragging chains falls under Equipment caused fires which, so far, accounts for 29 fires this year and more than 485 acres burned.

“So when you put the chains on your vehicle you do want to cross them. If you leave them hanging that’s when they’re most likely to hit the road and spark a fire. So if you cross them they’re a little bit lifted up and that helps prevent that,” said ND Forest Service Outreach and Education Manager Aubrey Davis.

Chains can be replaced with rubber-coated cables to prevent sparks as well as anything else that secures your trailer and doesn’t drag.

Click here to check out fire danger maps and burn ban restrictions.

