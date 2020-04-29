Traill County 4th grader creates winning ‘I Voted’ sticker for use in North Dakota elections

Fourth-grader Khloe Brandon from Hatton Eielson Public School created the winning design for the North Dakota 2020 “I Voted” sticker contest for use in the 2020 election and beyond.

Though due to COVID-19 safety concerns, voting for the June election will be done by mail. However, many counties plan to include her “I Voted” sticker when they mail the ballot to voters.

Brandon’s design includes an eagle, the American flag and the words, “I Voted.” In Traill County alone, her design was selected from 86 designs to move to the state competition.

The North Dakota County Auditors Association has awarded Brandon with a plaque with a picture of her “I Voted” sticker. She was also recognized at her school for winning the county competition.