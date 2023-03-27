FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed overnight southeast of Wyndmere, North Dakota around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to a representative from Canadian Pacific Railroad, the derailment involved 31 of the trains’ 70 cars, and that the hazardous material leaking is liquid asphalt.

At this time no injuries have been reported and authorities say there is no fire and no one has had to be evacuated.

The railroad’s hazardous materials experts are working with local first responders to clean up the spill and currently have the area blocked off.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment or exactly how much liquid asphalt spilled.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.