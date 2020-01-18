Travel Remains Dangerous Across Large Portion Of North Dakota

Bismarck – Even though the snow has ended across most, if not all of North Dakota with strong winds associated with the storm continue to create blowing and drifting issues…

Visibility near Valley City on I-94. The wind is unrelenting today. The ☀️ is trying to peak out, but the wind Just Won’t Stop! Still have 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏼 that are not abiding by our closures and advisories. SERIOUSLY people, stay home!!! It’s not worth it. #StayHome #NDHP294 pic.twitter.com/zSOLXTdam0 — NDHP (@NDHighwayPatrol) January 18, 2020

Because of this, the DOT has Closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo. Interstate 29 is shut down from the South Dakota Line to Grand Forks…

It’s a good idea to stay indoors for the rest of the day and allow the road crews to battle all the blowing and drifting. Here’s another look at the conditions to the east of Bismarck…

I-94 (still closed) west of Jamestown ❄️ + 💨= drifts and terrible visibility #NDHP273 ^Sgt Duletski – SW pic.twitter.com/pK5RlcxMFZ — NDHP (@NDHighwayPatrol) January 18, 2020

Thankfully conditions to the west of Bismarck are not nearly as bad, gusty winds remain, but blowing and drifting snow is considerably less.