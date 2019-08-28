Trees Coming Down At Bismarck Airport

Bismarck – The Bismarck Airport will begin a major tree removal project soon, with your safety as one of the main reasons why.

The decision to remove 125 trees follows a mandated obstruction analysis that took place in 2016.

That report showed numerous obstructions in the runway approaches on and off the airport’s property.

The airport opened bids up to contractors last year but no one bid.

This year, they tried again with five contractors submitting bids.

KX News talked with the Airport about why the removal of the tress is so important to daily operations.

“On that runway we have a half-mile visibility and 200 foot ceiling minimums if we don’t remove the trees those minimums may increase to say, three quarters of a mile or a mile visibility and say four, five hundred feet or even up to a thousand feet, and so you would have nicer weather to land,” said Matthew Remynse, the Marketing Operations Manager at the Bismarck Airport.

Now the work can’t begin until October 1st because the trees are currently home to a certain species of Long Eared Bat.

The work must be completed by March 31st.

The winning low bid came in at just over 14-thousand dollars.

The city commission approved the bid at Tuesday night’s meeting.