Tribal leaders say Trump administration is failing them

Tribal leaders from five nations across the country blasted the Trump administration in an online webinar on Tuesday.

The webinar, titled Protecting Tribal Lands and Sacred Places, heard statements from numerous tribal leaders, including MHA Nation and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe about the failures of the Trump administration when it comes to Indian Affairs.

Several leaders spoke out to say there is a lack of federal support to preserve natural resources, health and sacred places.

Tribal leaders in Texas also spoke about construction crews digging up sacred burial grounds in order to install Trump’s border wall.

One of those in attendance was MHA Chairman Mark Fox who told the panel a major change is needed in Washington.

“Get somebody in there who respects and understands what sovereignty is, respects our history, respects our right to self-determine, where we want to go. We’re not asking for handouts, we’re asking for an opportunity we’re asking you to undo 150 years of failed U.S. policy and for once do something right,” said Fox.

Several leaders said they would love to see the restoration of the White House Tribal Union, which ended when Trump took office.

