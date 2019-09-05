Tribal Leadership within the State are Focusing on the Census

Tribal leaders want to make sure all of their people are counted during the 2020 census.

Having an accurate census count is incredibly important when it comes to federal funding for road repairs and other needed infrastructure projects. So they want to make sure people living within reservation boundaries are educated about the census. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Mike Faith says they’re using 50 thousand dollars for an advertising campaign about the upcoming survey.

In 2010 a South Dakota tribal leader reported some census workers were attacked due to a lack of information.