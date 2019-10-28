Trick-or-Treat events near you

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Halloween is this Thursday, and KX News wants to help you by locating trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat events near you:

MINOT

  • 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat at the High Air Ground Trampoline Park on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 1210 4th Avenue NW, Minot, ND 58703.
  • Trunk-or-Treat at Minot First Church of the Nazarene on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Located at 2500 Central Avenue W, Minot, ND 58701.
  • Downtown Treat Trail in Downtown Minot on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 21 – 1st Avenue SE, Minot, ND 58701.
  • Halloween at Northland PACE Senior Care Services on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. Located at 2700 8th Street NW, Minot, ND 58703.
  • Trick-or-Treat at the Dakota Square Mall on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for children 12 and under. Located at 2400 10th Street SW, Minot, ND 58701.
  • Trunk-or-Treat at First Lutheran Church on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Located at 120 5th Avenue NW, Minot, ND 58703.
  • Trick-or-Treat at Edgewood Retirement & Assisted Living Facility on Thursday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Use the 800 building entrance. Located at 800 16th Avenue Se, Minot, ND 58701.

MINOT AFB

(open to those who live on base)

  • Hall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treat at the Commissary traveling through the Breezeway to the Exchange on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.

MANDAN

  • 6th annual Trunk-or-Treat at First Lutheran Church of Mandan on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 408 9th Street NW, Mandan, ND 58554.
  • Trail of Treats from Mandan Businesses on Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Below is a comprehensive list of participating businesses in Mandan:

·        Beyond the Blooms, 111 4th Ave NW

·        Butcher Block Meats, 108 W Main St.

·        Cappuccino On Collins, 105 Collins Ave

·        Copper Dog Café, 218 W Main St

·        Dakota Promotions & Printing, 320 W Main St

·        Edward Jones, 100 W Main St.

·        Every Eye/Kids in Motion, 306 W Main St.

·        Eyecare Professionals, 113 3rd Ave NW

·        Golden Comb Day Spa & Salon, 118 E Main St.

·        Gate City Bank, 405 E Main St.

·        Haga Kommer, 204 E Main St.

·        Harvest Events & Catering, 308 W Main St.

·        Innovative Office Solutions, 206 4th Ave NW

·        Investors Management & Marketing/Mandan Place, 101 First Ave NW

·        Larson’s Tattooing, 216 W Main St.

·        Leroy’s MVP, 1210 E. Main St.

·        Mandan Depot, 401 W Main St.

·        Market West, 103 4th Ave NW

·        Native Artists United/Five Nations Arts, 400 W Main St.

·        Rulissa Boutique, 200 Collins Ave

·        Security First Bank, 614 W Main St.

·        Susie Q’s Craft Emporium & Dakota Store, 411 W Main St.

·        The Medicine Shoppe, 116 2nd Ave NW

·        Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4524 Memorial Hwy

·        Missouri Valley Vet Clinic, 1440 Action Dr SE, Ste 102

·        Open Road Honda, 4120 Memorial Hwy

·        Stockmen’s Supply West, 1440 Action Dr SE

·        Bennigan’s, 1506 27th St NW

·        BNC National Bank, 2711 Sunset Dr.

·        Corral Sales, 617 6th Ave SE

·        Dan’s SuperMarket, 500 Burlington St SE

·        Little Caesar’s Pizza, 310 6th Ave SE

·        Mobil Superpumper, 1410 Collins Ave

·        Mobil Sunset, 808 Boundary Rd NW

·        Southside MVP, 205 6th Ave SE

BISMARCK

  • 10th annual Trunk-or-Treat at New Song Church on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Located at 3200 N 11th Street, Bismarck, ND 58503.
  • Trunk-or-Treat at the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Trick-or-Treat at the Kirkwood Mall on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for children 12 and under. Located at 706 Kirkwood Mall, Bismarck, ND 58504.
  • Trick-or-Treat at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. by starting at the Main Entrance of MSLCC. Located at 2425 Hillview Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501.
  • Halloween at Northland PACE Senior Care Services on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 2223 E Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501.
  • Trunk-or-Treat at the Elks on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the South parking lot.

WILLISTON

  • Trunk-or-Treat at New Hope Church on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Located at 721 26th Street W, Williston, ND 58801.

DICKINSON

  • 7th annual Trick-or-Trunk in Downtown Dickinson on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza at the Parks & Recreation Office on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. Located at 2004 Fairway Street, Dickinson, ND.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28"

Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week"

Kayla Emter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayla Emter"

Saul's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saul's"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Women Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women Vets"

USMCA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Update"

Phone Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Class"

Transgender Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transgender Story"

9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-Man Football"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Severe Meningitis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Meningitis"

Removing Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Removing Hay Bales"

Help for Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Flood"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19"

New Town Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Halloween"

Ward County Farm Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Farm Meeting"

College FAFSA 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "College FAFSA 2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge