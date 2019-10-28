Trick-or-Treat events near you

Halloween is this Thursday, and KX News wants to help you by locating trick-or-treat or trunk-or-treat events near you:

MINOT

2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat at the High Air Ground Trampoline Park on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 1210 4th Avenue NW, Minot, ND 58703.

Trunk-or-Treat at Minot First Church of the Nazarene on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Located at 2500 Central Avenue W, Minot, ND 58701.

Downtown Treat Trail in Downtown Minot on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 21 – 1st Avenue SE, Minot, ND 58701.

Halloween at Northland PACE Senior Care Services on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. Located at 2700 8th Street NW, Minot, ND 58703.

Trick-or-Treat at the Dakota Square Mall on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for children 12 and under. Located at 2400 10th Street SW, Minot, ND 58701.

Trunk-or-Treat at First Lutheran Church on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Located at 120 5th Avenue NW, Minot, ND 58703.

Trick-or-Treat at Edgewood Retirement & Assisted Living Facility on Thursday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Use the 800 building entrance. Located at 800 16th Avenue Se, Minot, ND 58701.

MINOT AFB

(open to those who live on base)

Hall-O-Ween Trick-or-Treat at the Commissary traveling through the Breezeway to the Exchange on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.

MANDAN

6th annual Trunk-or-Treat at First Lutheran Church of Mandan on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Located at 408 9th Street NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

Trail of Treats from Mandan Businesses on Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Below is a comprehensive list of participating businesses in Mandan:

· Beyond the Blooms, 111 4th Ave NW

· Butcher Block Meats, 108 W Main St.

· Cappuccino On Collins, 105 Collins Ave

· Copper Dog Café, 218 W Main St

· Dakota Promotions & Printing, 320 W Main St

· Edward Jones, 100 W Main St.

· Every Eye/Kids in Motion, 306 W Main St.

· Eyecare Professionals, 113 3rd Ave NW

· Golden Comb Day Spa & Salon, 118 E Main St.

· Gate City Bank, 405 E Main St.

· Haga Kommer, 204 E Main St.

· Harvest Events & Catering, 308 W Main St.

· Innovative Office Solutions, 206 4th Ave NW

· Investors Management & Marketing/Mandan Place, 101 First Ave NW

· Larson’s Tattooing, 216 W Main St.

· Leroy’s MVP, 1210 E. Main St.

· Mandan Depot, 401 W Main St.

· Market West, 103 4th Ave NW

· Native Artists United/Five Nations Arts, 400 W Main St.

· Rulissa Boutique, 200 Collins Ave

· Security First Bank, 614 W Main St.

· Susie Q’s Craft Emporium & Dakota Store, 411 W Main St.

· The Medicine Shoppe, 116 2nd Ave NW

· Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4524 Memorial Hwy

· Missouri Valley Vet Clinic, 1440 Action Dr SE, Ste 102

· Open Road Honda, 4120 Memorial Hwy

· Stockmen’s Supply West, 1440 Action Dr SE

· Bennigan’s, 1506 27th St NW

· BNC National Bank, 2711 Sunset Dr.

· Corral Sales, 617 6th Ave SE

· Dan’s SuperMarket, 500 Burlington St SE

· Little Caesar’s Pizza, 310 6th Ave SE

· Mobil Superpumper, 1410 Collins Ave

· Mobil Sunset, 808 Boundary Rd NW

· Southside MVP, 205 6th Ave SE

BISMARCK

10th annual Trunk-or-Treat at New Song Church on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Located at 3200 N 11th Street, Bismarck, ND 58503.

Trunk-or-Treat at the Morton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at the Kirkwood Mall on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for children 12 and under. Located at 706 Kirkwood Mall, Bismarck, ND 58504.

Trick-or-Treat at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. by starting at the Main Entrance of MSLCC. Located at 2425 Hillview Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501.

Halloween at Northland PACE Senior Care Services on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 2223 E Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501.

Trunk-or-Treat at the Elks on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the South parking lot.

WILLISTON

Trunk-or-Treat at New Hope Church on Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Located at 721 26th Street W, Williston, ND 58801.

DICKINSON