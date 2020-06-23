Trinity Homes celebrates ‘Silver Linings Day’

Gov. Doug Burgum declared today, June 23, Silver Lining’s Day in North Dakota: a day recognizing dedicated professionals in care facilities, and the care they’ve provided during COVID-19. Families and community members showed their gratitude today for workers.

“Thank you for all you do.”

Margaret Kendall’s son lives at Trinity Homes in Minot. She says during the pandemic, she wasn’t able to visit him to protect them both from the coronavirus. But the staff stepped in when she couldn’t — being more than just his caretakers, but his family.

“I know it’s not easy on them either because they are fully responsible for them. It’s not like when family members could come and see them,” said Margaret Kendall.

In the Peace Garden State, there are more than 200 assisted living, basic care and nursing facilities.

And in those facilities, more than 16,000 professionals work hard to deliver quality care to patients.

“I work here because of the residents. They are the joy that makes it all worthwhile,” said Wanda Maixner.

Maixner is the activities director for Trinity Homes in Minot. She says things she used to do with her patients she can’t right now like hands-on activities and bingo.

Maixner added, “People have been more in their rooms, so it’s hard on them. So we try to get them to talk more to their family members, whether it be on their phone, skype or zoom.”

In Gov. Burgum’s Silver Linings Day proclamation, he asked all North Dakotans to honor the selfless dedication of long term care staff. Head nurse Jamie Hammer says the job can be overwhelming at times, but like everything else, they will get through it.

“We are all in nursing for a reason, and that is to care for residents and patients that are in our community. And so we are going to make it the best and continue to make it the best that we can for them,” said Director of Nursing, Hammer.

She says having the support of the family of the people they serve has also got them through the tough times.

Margaret says even before today, she made sure to show her gratitude to the staff.

She says a simple thank you can go a long way for those who do so much.

Staff at Trinity Homes also had a barbecue to celebrate the day — a much deserved treat.