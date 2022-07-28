NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — While on the trip to visit with landowners regarding the Red River Valley Water Supply Project, we made a stop at Garrison Diversion’s main headquarters.

KX was able to speak with a few representatives regarding some concerns and we were even offered a tour of the current project construction site.

Neither of the workers wished to be filmed in a formal interview on camera.

Before the tour began, they did show us the formal letters, over the past several years, to the landowners and even general communication they’ve had with them.

While en route to the construction site tour, workers pulled over to share the current status of the roads.

They wanted to show that Garrison Diversion is restoring and taking good care of the roads after hauling the pipe and other equipment over the roads.

In a recent story from the Foster County Independent, commissioners were worried about the issues with construction drivers hauling the pipe on routes not designated within the county.

Workers told KX News that those drivers were from Texas and were later reprimanded and insured that that will not happen again.

They shared that once the land is restored, landowners would be able to go back and work, but if landowners wish to be able to tile under the land, that must be discussed before the project begins.

Farmers install tiles in agricultural fields to make the soil conditions more uniform, dry up wet spots, reduce erosion and prevent crop roots from rotting during wet periods.

KX is planning another interview with Duane Dekry to address more of your questions.

According to Garrison Diversion, he is set to be on vacation for the next two weeks, we did request to speak with him when he returns.