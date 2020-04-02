Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Truck Drivers Keep Moving

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

They keep stores stocked and goods moving, often going unnoticed.

Right now there’s a lot of discussion on who is an essential worker and who is not. One we often forget that is essential for all of us, truck drivers. Across the country the transportation industry is still trucking along making sure materials get to where they need to go.

“Truck drivers are really the back bone thats holding the economy together right now. Without them there wouldn’t be supplies for hospitals there wouldn’t be food at the grocery store. In North Dakota almost 50 percent of communties receive their goods exclusively by truck alone,” Kacey Heidrich from North Dakota Motor Carriers said.

But with the spread of COVID-19, it’s getting even more difficult for them to do their jobs. Restaurants and hotels are closing all over the country but some are making the effort to say open, just for truckers.

“We’ve had some major restaurant chains and travel plazas step up and say we want to help your industry out and they’ve implemented ways for drivers to be able to order food and use their facilities to do the basic hygiene practices that we take for granted everyday,” said Heidrich

But even with some extra help, truck driver Jim Sobolik tells us its still not an easy ride.

“It’s scary out there, because you just don’t know who’s around you that may have come from some place where there is or isn’t an outbreak,” Jim Sobolik said.

And while the easy choice maybe to just stay home and wait it out…

“We have to keep going because we have to keep store shelves open and full of stuff,” Sobolik said.

So to all the truck drivers out there bringing us the goods we need through these tough times and in some cases weather like this, thank you and roll on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Doctor on the Frontlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on the Frontlines"

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UMary Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Football"

Public Transit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Transit"

Blessing Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank"

Staying Sober

Thumbnail for the video titled "Staying Sober"

Restaurant Suppliers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant Suppliers"

Coronavirus Survivor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Survivor"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/6"

Animal Shelter Reaching Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Reaching Out"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Trombone Player

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trombone Player"

Terrorizing Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Terrorizing Charge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 4/6 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge