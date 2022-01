A truck drove into Lake Sakakwea Saturday night and fell through the ice, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.

Deputy Nick Barhard said multiple agencies are responding to the scene at an inlet known as Skunk Bay. They’re working to remove the truck.

Barnhard wouldn’t say what the truck was hauling or if any material spilled.

He says it’s still an open investigation, involving the Three Affiliated Tribes and the EPA.