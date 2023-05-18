BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck firefighters responded to a truck fire inside a commercial building on Valley Forge Street early Thursday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m., crews initially investigated reports of water flowing out of the Northwest Contracting facility. After they arrived, they discovered heavy smoke coming from a shop area. The building had a sprinkler system which helped keep the fire under control as crews extinguished a fire in a truck parked inside.

There was heavy fire damage to the truck and the ceiling above the truck, with smoke damage throughout the shop.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.