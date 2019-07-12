Truck’s Cargo Hits Highway Bridge

Traffic on Minot’s bypass was disrupted for a while this afternoon after a semi-trailer truck lost its cargo on the highway.

The truck was pulling an empty grain bin that hit the bottom of the overpass bridge at the intersection of the bypass and Highway 52 on the southeast side of Minot.

A Department of Transportation official on the scene inspected the bridge and reported no significant damage.

The Highway Patrol directed traffic for a time while the situation was dealt with and the highways are open again.