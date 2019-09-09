TSA dogs up for adoption

Are you looking for a furry friend that needs a home? The Transportation Security Administration in Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas is looking for homes for TSA dogs that did not meet the TSA Canine Training Center criteria for government work.

Though the dogs are highly active and in most cases, untrained and not house broken, TSA said with proper training and care, they can be a great addition to families. On occasion, there are dogs that have been retired from government service who need homes as well.

Approved applicants must travel to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland where the dogs are located, as the dog cannot be shipped to you. You also may need to make multiple visits to insure the dog is a good fit.

To see the list of requirements and to inquire about adoption, click the link below:

https://www.tsa.gov/canine-adoption-program#

