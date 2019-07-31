Tubing Safety Tips

A 14-year-old girl was life-flighted out of Otter Tail County, Minnesota after police say a rope wrapped around her neck while she was tubing behind a boat.

Today, we spoke with conservation officer Jacob Swedberg to get you some safety tips when you’re out boating.

He says you should try to stay away from shorelines.

People who are behind a boat: can run into docks, weeds, or even shallow spots that could do them harm.

If you’re driving the boat, it’s important to remember that the people behind you skiing, wake-boarding, or tubing– are an extension of the boat.

And when someone is tubing, he says they will have no control over where they’re going.

“They’re gonna act like a pendulum behind that boat. So, you’re gonna turn and they’re gonna swing out, they have no control over where they’re gonna go,” said Jacob Swedberg, Minnesota DNR Officer.

The condition of the 14-year-old girl in Saturday’s tubing incident has not yet been released.

According to the Otter Tail Sheriff, she remains in the hospital.