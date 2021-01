Today: Partly sunny as highs warm to the 40s and 50s. Light westerly wind and dry conditions.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy as lows will fall to the 20s and 30s. Light and variable winds.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with possible record-breaking highs in the 40s and 50s. A slight chance for rain by the afternoon with a big spike in the winds by evening. NW winds will eventually increase to 25-40 mph, gusting to 50-60 mph overnight, and last through Thursday.