Tuesday Was Farmers’ Market Day At The Capitol

BISMARCK – The Capitol grounds were buzzing with activity this morning, all for a great cause.

Today was the 15th annual Farmers’ Market Day at the Capitol.

The event showcases a wide variety of food items grown and produced right here in North Dakota.

Those who visited the market also had the opportunity to talk with local farmers about the food they grow, that many of us take for granted every day.

KX News spoke with one of the event organizers and they say– it’s great for the mom and pop businesses.

“A lot of people use a farmers market as a way to kind of get their business started, maybe I’ve got this great jam recipe, or I make these great pickles, I can use that farmer’s market as kind of a test market to get out there, and it doesn’t cost a lot to vend here and really get an idea if people really like your products or not”, said Jamie Good, Local Foods Specialist, ND Agriculture Department.

This year, close to 30 vendors were on hand to sell their home grown goods.