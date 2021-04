Today: Increasing clouds with a chance for very light rain in the I-94 corridor. Widespread 50s with northerly winds of 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s and 30s. Northerly winds 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with slightly warmer daytime highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10-20 mph. A slight chance for exiting rain in the SE.