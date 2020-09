Today: Partly cloudy with chilly daytime highs in the low to mid 50s. The northerly winds will stay mostly light at around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A Freeze Watch is in effect from 2 am to 9 am Wednesday morning. Lows will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s with light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s. South winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.