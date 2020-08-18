Tuesday’s Forecast: Hot & sunny with a small chance for storms

Today: Mostly sunny and hot as highs heat to the 90s. Eastern Montana could heat to around 100°. A Heat Advisory has been issued for that area until 9 pm this evening. There’s a small chance for storms in central and eastern ND with only a marginal risk for severe storms. The light southerly wind will become variable in direction today this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Montana due to low relative humidity, dry vegetation, and high heat.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows fall mostly to the lower 60s. Southerly winds stay light.

Wednesday: Another hot and mostly sunny day with highs in the 90s. The wind will stay light and variable.