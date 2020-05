Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for showers in the far west. Highs warm to the 70s with a light southerly wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s and 50s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a very small chance for showers with the passing of a cold front. Highs return to the 70s with a light northwesterly wind.