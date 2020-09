Today: Hazy sunshine and patchy surface smoke. Air quality looks to be an issue today as some of that smoke could make its way to the surface. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s with a light NW wind.

Tonight: Clear skies with patchy smoke. Lows will fall mostly to the 40s with a few 30s in the NW. NW winds 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Noticeably cooler as highs only warm to the 50s and 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Smoke doesn’t look to be as much of an issue with light northerly winds.