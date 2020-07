Today: Sunny, dry and warm with highs in the 80s. The wind stays light and variable. The dew points will also stay mostly in the 50s which means the humidity should stay low.

Tonight: Increasing clouds from the west with highs in the 50s. The wind stays light out of the northeast and east.

Wednesday: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the SW by early Wednesday morning. Highs return to the 80s with a partly sunny sky.