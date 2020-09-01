Tuesday’s Forecast: Very windy with fire weather concerns

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with very windy conditions. Sustained wind speeds out of the west will increase to 25 mph, gusting to as high as 45 mph. A Windy Advisory is in effect all day. Fire weather concerns have also prompted a Red Flag Warning. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s with a very small chance for showers in northern ND, around Minot and the Turtle Mountains.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows drop to the 40s and winds die down to around 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: This is the hottest day of the week with widespread 80s and stronger winds out of the WSW at 20-30 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. Chances for showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/1

Tuesday's Forecast: Very windy with fire weather concerns

NDC SEPT 1

Shiloh Christian Football

New Roof

COVID-19 Shelter

Bottineau Volleyball

Beulah Football

Monday, August 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Pawn Shops & COVID-19

Water Line

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/31

Flu & COVID-19

Fire Departments

New Vet

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/31

Monday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind

NDC 8.31

Northwoods League

High school football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss