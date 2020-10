Today: Increasing clouds with a wintry mix impacting much of northern ND. Light snow accumulation is possible in the Turtle Mountains. Highs return to the upper 30s to lower 40s with increasing SW wind to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with warmer lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy as highs warm to the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10-15 mph.