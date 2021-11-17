Tumbleweed disposal: Bismarck Public Works will pick up your collected tumbleweeds Thursday, Friday

Bismarck Public Works Department crews will be out Thursday and Friday, picking up collected tumbleweeds from last week’s “invasion” with loaders and dump trucks.

On November 11, high winds and ongoing dry conditions resulted in thousands of tumbleweeds rolling into the Bismarck area, collecting on doorsteps, in driveways and between homes.

The Bismarck Public Works Department was innundated with calls from people wanting to how to dispose of the dried out bushes and whether the city would collect the thorny sticks.

Today, the city said it will have crews out picking up the tumbleweeds Thursday, November 18, and Friday, November 19.

“Tumbleweeds must be placed on the boulevard or preferably in the parking spot, in the street, in front of your home. We will not go onto private property to collect these windblown weeds,” the public works department said in a news release.

The department also advised people to wait until the winds die down late Wednesday before moving the tumbleweeds out for collection.

If you need additional help, the public works department says you can call its office to be placed on a cleanup assistance list — call 701-355-1700, using option 3.