Tundra Swan Hunting Gaining Popularity

BISMARCK – With fall soon on the horizon, that means hunters will be filling the North Dakota landscape.

Here in North Dakota, hunting is king, from big game such as deer to even tiny prairie dogs can be in someone’s crosshairs.

But we’re quickly approaching the start of North Dakota’s widely popular Swan season, yes you read that correctly, Swan season, more specifically Tundra Swans.

Mike Szymanski is the migratory game bird supervisor for the Game and Fish Department and tells KX News when the swans migrate to North Dakota from the arctic, so do hunters from all across the country and Canada.

“We get interested from all over the country, each year for our swan hunting opportunities in North Dakota. Typically we have applicants for our Swan tags that come from almost every state and some Canadian Providence’s”, said Szymanski

One of those hunters is Rick Nelson, he’s been hunting Swan’s for decades and tells KX News he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“They’re really special to me, they have a flavor all their own, like all wild creatures do, I know people say they all taste the same, but they really don’t. Swans have a unique flavor, and I just enjoy the whole gambit of finding them, scouting them out, setting the decoys, calling them hunting them,” said Nelson.

Rick’s been hunting Swans for so long, he’s pretty much mastered the art of calling them, he adds Swan hunting is much harder than you might think…

“They’re not easy to decoy, the challenge is finding the right spot, finding the right conditions, getting your decoys set up in the right manner calling correctly and making sure that bird is close,” said Nelson.

The Game and Fish Department tells KX News they started Tundra Swan hunting in 1988 with just a thousand licenses, this year, they hope to issue 27-hundred licenses, meaning don’t expect a Swan song for Tundra Swan hunting anytime soon.

If you’d like to apply for a license to hunt Tundra Swan, you’re running out of time, the deadline is August 14th.

To apply for a license, click here.