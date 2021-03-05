Turtle Lake HS grad battling cancer raises 8K through GoFundMe

A Turtle Lake graduate is gearing up for the fight of her young life. Rachel Goven a beloved young girl in the Turtle Lake community was recently diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is preparing to undergo treatment. Friends describe her as a “sweet girl with a passion for everything she does” with a “kind heart.”

In April 2020, she was one of seven North Dakota students named as semifinalists for Presidential Scholar honors, one of the nation’s most prestigious education awards. She also represented North Dakota as a U.S. Senate Youth delegate.



A GoFundMe has been set up to help with her upcoming medical expenses and over $8,000 has been raised in less than one day.

If you would like join in on the support for her battle, you can view her GoFundMe page here.