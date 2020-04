Turtle Lake-Mercer School has planned to have a graduation on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. for its seniors.

The plan is to have it at Centennial Park and be limited in size. It will be by invite-only from the seniors.

Graduation will also be available on Facebook Live to anyone else who would want to watch. There will be a parade down Main Street following graduation.

Administration, the class advisor and seniors will meet again on May 13 to finalize plans.