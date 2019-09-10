Twins end CF Byron Buxton’s season with shoulder injury

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. The Twins have placed center fielder Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race. The Twins made the move on Tuesday, Sept. 10, before a three-game series against Washington. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race and beyond.

Minnesota made the move on Tuesday before a three-game series against Washington, as Buxton was having surgery to repair a damaged labrum. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton likely would need five to six months to recover, putting his readiness for the start of spring training in question. The Twins, who took a five-game lead over Cleveland into the night, reinstated right-hander Kyle Gibson from the injured list and promoted infielder Ronald Torreyes from Triple-A Rochester.

Buxton sustained a partial dislocation after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch on Aug. 1. He batted .262 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 48 runs in only 271 at-bats. Buxton played in five games last week as a defensive replacement and pinch runner.

Gibson, who last pitched on Aug. 30, has been dealing with a digestive track disease, ulcerative colitis. He is scheduled to start on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dane Carlson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dane Carlson"

Century Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Soccer"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Overcrowding Meetings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcrowding Meetings"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plant Talk: Fall Colors Fall Plants"

Abortion Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abortion Ruling"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/10"

Community Gardens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Gardens"

Century vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Mandan"

The Grass is Greener is Surrey

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Grass is Greener is Surrey"

Make a Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make a Wish"

Surrey Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Enrollment"

Mosquito Borne Virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Borne Virus"

Super Advice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Advice"

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss