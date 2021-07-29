Two adults arrested in Minot for leaving child in car while they attended the state fair

Two adults were arrested in Minot Thursday for leaving a child in a car while they apparently attended the North Dakota State Fair.

According to the Minot Police Department, the pair, a 22-year-old female from Manitoba and a 24-year-old male from Montana, parked a car near the fairgrounds and left a 4-year-old child unattended in the vehicle.

According to police, a witness saw the male leave the car with the child inside and waited for the adult to return. When he didn’t, the witness called police.

Authorities began searching the fairgrounds and, about an hour later, located the mother and her boyfriend.

The two were arrested on charges of child neglect and taken to the Ward County Jail.