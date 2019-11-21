Two Bismarck PD K9’s competing in America’s Top Dog on A&E

BISMARCK — Two of Bismarck Police Department’s K9’s will be competing on America’s Top Dog on A&E Network in January, the BPD announced on a Facebook post.

Coming in January!! Two of Bismarck PD's K9 teams will be competing for "America's Top Dog" in this new series from A&E! A&E Network’s ultimate K9 competition series “America’s Top Dog,” from MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment will premiere Wednesday, January 8 at 9PM ET/PT. The series brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by veteran sports broadcaster Curt Menefee alongside expert dog trainer Nick White and sideline reporting by seasoned sports reporter and animal rescue ambassador Jamie Little.

KX News first reported this over the summer, and the BPD was finally able to confirm the show will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Sgt. Lyle Sinclair is the Commander of the K9 Unit.

They said the series brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course. The series is hosted by veteran sports broadcaster Curt Menefee alongside expert dog trainer Nick White and sideline reporting by seasoned sports reporter and animal rescue ambassador Jamie Little. 

As the dates get closer and the BPD knows which episodes their K9s will be on, they will post more information and we will update you.

