BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Two men were ejected from their pickup truck early Sunday morning around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of US-52 and ND-14 after the driver of their vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign causing a Semi-Truck to t-bone the side of their vehicle.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the semi, a 49-year-old male from Wagner, SD, was driving east on US-52 with his cruise control set at 65 mph.

He soon approached the intersection with ND-14 when a 21-year-old male from Anamoose, who was driving his 1994 Ford Pickup north on ND-14, failed to stop at the stop sign and caused the semi-driver to t-bone the left side of the pickup near the driver’s door hinge.

The driver of the pickup and the 17-year-old male passenger of the vehicle were both not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. The two Anamoose males in the pickup were transported to St.

Aloisius Hospital in Harvey and then airlifted to Minot Trinity Hospital. Both are in stable but critical condition.

The driver of the semi was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.