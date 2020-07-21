Two months after shootout, wounded Grand Fork’s Sheriff returns to work

A Grand Forks County Sheriff put on his badge again on Monday– less than 2 months after being shot while serving eviction paperwork.

According to WDAY, Corporal Ron Nord went back to work yesterday with a clean bill of health from his doctors .

On May 27th, Corporal Nord, along Deputy Cody Holte, were serving an eviction notice to a man and his mother inside a Grand Forks apartment when the man allegedly started firing nearly 50 shots from an AK-47.

Corporal Nord was shot in the leg and stomach.

Cpl. Ron Nord spoke about that unfortunate day, “A very stressful situation that I hope upon no other officers or departments ever have to go through that, that’s the most I can elaborate on right now.”

Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte came as backup. He was shot and killed.

To honor the 29-year-old husband and dad, Corporal Nord insisted on walking out of Altru when he was released the next day.

Cpl. Ron Nord says “It was very painful, but I just needed to do something in that moment in time. 1427 Every step was for Cody, he wasn’t able to walk out of that apartment and I carried him out of the hospital.”

Corporal Nord says he is looking forward to getting back to his routine of serving paperwork – a job some in law enforcement will describe as one of the most dangerous.

Nord told WDAY he’s not nervous but he’s a little anxious.