Two North Dakota Students have Aced the ACT

This year over 7 thousand North Dakota high schoolers took the ACT.

And two North Dakota students did it perfectly. Millicent Schwartz and Seth Benson both got a perfect score of 36 on their college entrance exams. This fall Millicent will be studying mechanical engineering at Cornell University. Seth’s attending West Point, he begins a basic training program this week.

North Dakota offers academic aid in the form of scholarships to prospective college students who have an ACT composite score of 24 or greater.

The most recent state average ACT composite score was 20.3.