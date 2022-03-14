Minot fire crews were busy early Monday morning dealing with two separate fires within an hour of each other.

In fact, some of the firefighters at the first blaze had to leave to help deal with the second incident.

Around 12:21 a.m., Minot firefighters first responded to a fire at 607 7th Street Southeast.

On arrival, crews battled a heavy fire in the upstairs area of the house. The blaze was put out in 20 minutes, but the entire structure suffered significant damage.

One cat died in the fire. There were no other injuries reported.

One hour later, firefighters responded to another call, this time at 612 Mount Curve Avenue.

Crews found the home’s garage fully burning, with flames working their way into the second floor of the house.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish that blaze.

The occupants of the house were home when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported.

When KX News arrived at the scene Monday afternoon, an official from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was there in addition to law enforcement and a fire marshal.



Both fires remain under investigation.

