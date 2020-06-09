Two Steele teachers retire together, leaving a mark on their community

Students in Kidder County didn’t just say goodbye to their elementary school this year. They also didn’t get to see their favorite teachers.

Corinne Zenker, who’s a music teacher in Kidder County says, “We’ve done some projects together and neither one of us are married so that kind of helps.”

Gladys Gerr and Corrine Zenker are not only friends, but coworkers. Gerr has taught for 48 years and Zenker taught for 38 years. These recent retirees both say they always knew it was their calling.

“My mom always said you’ll be a music teacher,” Zenker says, “In fact when I was young I remember the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and my mom had a record and I would direct that record.”

Tappen Elementary School teacher Gladys Gerr, “When I graduated– your choices were so different than they are now–It was either you would have been a nurse, a secretary, or a teacher. And of those I knew that I loved teaching.”

These North Dakota ladies have experienced many changes throughout their careers–especially when it comes to teaching in a small school district.

But other than seeing two schools in their community close down, they say their experiences have been nothing short of awesome.

Zenker explains, “Steele is nice because you’re not living in the bigger city. It’s an easy drive and yet your kids get to know their whole class and not their whole class and not just a few people.”

Like many other teachers retiring this year, it wasn’t the way they wanted to go.

“I always thought that I would retire quietly but probably not this quietly.” Gerr says, “Never having that final closure when saying goodbye–especially when the Tappen school closed. And I walked out of that school thinking this was it.”

“You just didn’t get to see the kids face to face.” Zanker says, “You didn’t get to work with them face to face when the needed help.”

However, it’s the memories that will last forever. Geer keeps three binders she’s created since she started teaching and Zenker keep DVDs of concerts from the past few years.

For their last messages, Gerr says “Just love what you do and love what you can give to children. And do the very best you can everyday because that’s what you’re there for.”

Zenker says, “Love those kids because they become your kids. I always say even though I didn’t have any kids that were actually mine–but yet I had tons of them.”

Zenker isn’t saying goodbye forever she plans on working as a subsitute teacher while Gerr will be volunteering with a program where she will read books to kids in the hospital.

Congratulations to you both from us at KX News