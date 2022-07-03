BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The NDHP has released the names of the individuals involved in a rollover crash on Highway 83 MP 105.

The driver and passenger, both from Bismarck, have been identified as Titus Covey, 18, and Paul Massingill, 19, who were both traveling in a 2007 Dodge Caliber when the accident occurred.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle, driven by Covey, was traveling southbound on Highway 83 from Hazen to Bismarck when their vehicle ran off the roadway, entered the median, and began to roll. Massingill, the passenger, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering serious injuries. Titus was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. Both teens were transported to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Charges against Covey are still pending.