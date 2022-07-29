FARGO, N.D. (KXNET)—One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash ended with flames in Fargo.

Around 3:50 p.m. Friday, a 2014 Kenworth truck tractor and trailer, driven by a 45-year-old man, was heading east on I-94 near University Drive in the middle lane, when traffic slowed down due to construction.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 71-year-old man, was following directly behind and did not slow down in time, rear-ending the truck and trailer.

The 2008 Silverado immediately started on fire.

The driver of the Silverado was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for serious injuries.