UND Medical school dean named interim president for the university

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The dean of the University of North Dakota medical school has been named interim president at the Grand Forks school.

The state Board of Higher Education on Thursday named Joshua Wynne to fill the position created by Mark Kennedy’s departure to the University of Colorado. Wynne, who has been at UND since 2004, took over as med school dean in 2010. He will maintain those duties.

Wynne was one of two finalists. The other finalist, longtime business school dean Dennis Elbert, agreed to serve as co-chair of the search committee for the next president. Board member Dr. Casey Ryan, of Grand Forks, will join Elbert as co-chair.

Board members say they want to see the new president named as soon as possible, partly to keep search costs down.

