Underwood man seriously injured in motorcycle mishap near Glen Ullin

An Underwood man suffered serious injuries this morning in a motorcycle crash near Glen Ullin.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Chad Berg, 47, was traveling north on Highway 49 around 9:30 a.m., when he apparently failed to negotiate a righthand curve in the road.

His motorcycle entered the ditch, flipped and landed on its left side. Berg was ejected off the motorcycle and sustained serious injures.

He was transported to Sanford Health in Bismarck where his condition is not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.