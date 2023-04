PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is safe following an emergency landing at the Pierre Regional Airport Wednesday evening.

Pierre police say a United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines landed after experiencing engine failure. The aircraft was en-route to Denver from Fargo.

A call was received about the emergency at 6 tonight and the plane landed safely 15 minutes later.

The 48 passengers on board were able to get off the plane and wait at the Pierre Regional Airport terminal.