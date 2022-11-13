Airlines across the country are still searching to find employees for the aviation industry.

Since the start of the pandemic, the aviation industry has been in desperate need of employees, not just pilots, but in the entire industry.

If these shortages keep up the pace, we will see up to a 30,000 pilot shortfall by 2032, according to a study done by Oliver Wyman.

“It’s an industry wide problem, like you said, it’s not necessarily just the airlines but it also is the cargo operators, it’s the charter operator, it’s the flight schools that are having difficulties finding flight instructors. So it’s not just necessarily just the airlines but it’s an industry wide problem,” said Overland Aviation, President Tanner Overland.

Many airlines are having trouble balancing the shortage with pre-pandemic travel numbers.

According to TSA, on November 11 their checkpoint travel numbers were over 2,000,000 people, nearly identical to 2019 checkpoint numbers.

“The aviation industry actually saw this coming about three years ago and this is obviously before the pandemic but just with the record number of passengers travelling in the United States and what they saw for the next 20 years,” added Overland.

Although there are many in search of a career in the aviation industry, interest is still not high enough.

With that being said, it’s going to take a while for aviation to climb out of this hole.

“One of the challenges though is the pilot training, someone just can’t start tomorrow and be flying for an airline in five months. Obviously, the number one priority for everything aviation in the industry is safety,” stated Overland.

Aviation industry numbers are slightly increasing here in North Dakota.

According to statistics by the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment for commercial pilots is projected to grow by 6% in the next 10 years.