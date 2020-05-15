United Way pandemic relief fund receives big help

Non profit organizations have been hit hard during this pandemic but the local United Way received a big boost today.

The MSA United Way has set up a pandemic relief fund to help out in the community.

The primary focus of the fund is to provide food to school age children. A familiar name in the Bismarck-Mandan area chipped in a large donation of $100,000 to help those kids.

“It’s unbelievable the generosity of people like Bob and Mary Kupper. They have a real heart for kids, and we’re going to make sure that there isn’t a single kid in our community going hungry you know through out this pandemic. It’s very difficult for these kids to be able to access meals and our numbers in our back pack program have already gone up to over 1,500 kids needing food over the weekend,” said MSA United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo.

The United Way received a personal gift from the Kupper’s and if you’d like to donate as well go to the link below.

https://www.msaunitedway.org/