Bismarck, N.D. (KXNET) – The United Way is currently recruiting volunteers for their annual Day of Caring, which falls on Wednesday, August 10.

The Day of Caring is an annual event hosted by the United Way that serves as one of their main projects of the year, allowing them to join the people, professions, and resources across the country with communities in their areas in need of help.

If one needs to look for the successes of this idea, they only need to see the past yearly events. During 2019’s Day of Caring, for instance, 1,342 volunteers in the BisMan area worked together to reinvest over $300,000 in savings into 74 community organizations and projects.

This community relationship with the United Way extends beyond individuals, too: businesses across the states also provide the organization with employees, project materials, lunches, and other expenses through sponsorships.

During the Day of Caring, over 1,000 volunteers will complete more than 50 projects set up around the Bismarck-Mandan community. These projects include completing yard work, renovations, and painting at local nonprofits, cleaning, organizing, preparing boxes of food for the needy, and more — with plenty of projects available for anyone who wishes to help out. This year’s Day of Caring will also feature 50 residents from the Missouri River Correctional Center, who will conduct volunteer work with approximately 10 staff supervising and assisting them in giving back to their communities.

“This day provides the residents an opportunity to give back and spend time outside the facility doing pro-social activities while working side by side with the community and DOC staff,” said Shannon Davison, Deputy Warden of the MRCC. “It is my belief that positive influence empowers change and goes hand in hand with transforming lives, influencing change, and strengthening our community.”

To view a list of 2022’s projects, or to register as a volunteer, visit this page. Anyone who wishes to sponsor the Day of Caring, or has any special skills or resources to contribute, can contact the United Way at 701-255-3601.