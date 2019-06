An unmasking event took place at Sanford Hospital.

Sanford Health and the North Dakota Brain Injury Network teamed up and hosted an unmasking event for people to get together to paint masks.

These masks represent how the survivors identify their injury, struggle, and life.

So far 150 masks have been created in North Dakota and have even been presented at the State Capitol.

For more information on unmasking, head to the North Dakota Brain Injury Network website here.