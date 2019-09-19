UPDATE: Gunnar Davis, who was previously diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, is now home

Gunnar Davis has been cleared to come back to his home in Minot.

Shortly before Sept. 10, 19-month-old Gunnar had a high fever and seizures.

His mom noticed he wouldn’t eat or drink, his fever spiked from 99 to 104 before Tylenol could help, he had spots on his skin and had a seizure.

After seeking medical care, he was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

On Sept. 15, Gunnar had made tremendous progress and was cleared by the doctors and nurses at the Stanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo to head home.

He will continue other visits to the doctors and his pediatrician nearby on an outpatient basis.

“I want to thank you all so much for relieving stress that was on this family. Somehow, it turned into putting a family a few steps in the right direction, after being knocked down so much. The outcome is something I would have never expected,” the families GoFundMe page said.

