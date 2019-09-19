UPDATE: Gunnar Davis, who was previously diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, is now home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gunnar Davis has been cleared to come back to his home in Minot.

Shortly before Sept. 10, 19-month-old Gunnar had a high fever and seizures.

His mom noticed he wouldn’t eat or drink, his fever spiked from 99 to 104 before Tylenol could help, he had spots on his skin and had a seizure.

After seeking medical care, he was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

On Sept. 15, Gunnar had made tremendous progress and was cleared by the doctors and nurses at the Stanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo to head home.

He will continue other visits to the doctors and his pediatrician nearby on an outpatient basis.

“I want to thank you all so much for relieving stress that was on this family. Somehow, it turned into putting a family a few steps in the right direction, after being knocked down so much. The outcome is something I would have never expected,” the families GoFundMe page said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Football"

Hazen Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Football"

Century girls golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century girls golf"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Tip a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip a Cop"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss