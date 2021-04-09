Update: Horse Pasture fire is 70% contained, high winds create challenges

North Dakota firefighters continue to battle the Horse Pasture fire in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

As of Thursday evening the fire is estimated to be 5,000 acres in size with 70% containment. No new growth has been reported.

Strong winds continue to be a challenge for firefighters, as they work to keep the fire within established fire lines.

The fire has been burning since Saturday April 3.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the area through Friday evening, with winds forecasted from the northwest at 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Red Flag conditions may continue into the weekend.

Over 80 firefighters from state and federal agencies are working to suppress the Horse Pasture Fire.

Several closures remain in place for areas impacted by the Horse Pasture Fire, they are listed below:

The North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park remains closed

The McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grasslands closed the CCC Campground

the northernmost portion of the Maah Daah Hey Trail,

the Long X and Sunset Trail

Summit Campground

and the Summit Overlook and Viewpoint Trails.

Closure orders are posted on the Horse Pasture Fire Inciweb page.

In addition to the area closures, fire restrictions have been implemented by land management agencies and counties within the areas surrounding the Horse Pasture Fire. With the approaching weekend, please recreate responsibly and check for fire restrictions.